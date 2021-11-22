COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine, breezy and chilly. High 40

Tonight: Mainly clear, brisk and cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Sunny, cold. High 40

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 49 (27)

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely. High 48 (39)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a sunny but cold start the workweek.

As high pressure builds in to the south today and tomorrow, clouds will clear out and give us plenty of sunshine. Despite the sunny afternoons, a chilly northwest breeze will limit highs to around 40 degrees today.

It will be another cold day ahead tomorrow. After early morning lows drop to the mid 40s, highs will struggle again to reach the 40 degree mark.

Temperatures will start to climb to the upper 40s, right in range with normal for this time of year, by Wednesday and Thursday. Along with warmer temperatures, clouds will build in Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The front will move through on Thanksgiving and bring along a widespread chance for rain.

Showers will clear on Friday but leave behind much colder temperatures. Black Friday temperatures will start off in the upper 20s and only reach a high in the mid 30s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz