Sunny but chilly start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, low 30

Sunday: Becoming cloudy and breezy, but mild, high 51

Monday: Rain ahead of cold front, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers to snow showers, falling temps, high 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a dry and cool start to the weekend ahead of warmer weather and another round of rain.

Thanks to high pressure in the area, clouds have cleared out and dropped temperatures. We’re starting off the morning in the 20s, but thanks to sunshine will climb back up to the mid 40s, which is colder than yesterday but right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds build back in as lows fall down near 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, clouds will build in alongside a breezy southerly wind. Despite this, temperatures will reach a high in the low 50s.

Sunday night, rain showers return to the area. Lows will fall to the mid 40s, which is much closer to our highs this time of year, which means that it will only be rain and not snow coming down from the clouds.

On Monday the rain showers continue. Despite this, highs will keep climbing to the mid 50s.

The chance for rain changing to a rain continues on Tuesday. Temperatures will hit a high around 40 degrees, but continue to fall which means we’ll see some snowflakes mixed in with the rain.

On Wednesday, sunshine returns but we’ll see a huge drop in temperature. Highs will only reach the upper 20s, which is closer to where our low would be this time of year.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz