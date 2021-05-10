Sunny but chilly start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, cool breeze. High 58

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, cold, areas of frost. Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 59

Wednesday: Patchy frosty early, sunny, milder afternoon. High 62 (35)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 64 (43)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, High 67 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Rain moved out late last night, and left behind wet ground and dense areas of fog to start off the day. Also in its wake we have FLOOD WARNINGS in effect for the lowlands along the Scioto River in Prospect and near Circleville. Minor flooding, some fields and a few roads is likely in both locations. Minor flooding is also likely south of I-70 in Licking County near Buckeye Lake on the South Fork of the Licking River. Some roads in northern Ohio, especially Crawford County, were swamped.

High pressure will take charge for most of the week, which will give us sunshine, and eventually a bit of a boost in temperature. Today, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds alongside a chilly northerly breeze and highs only topping off in the upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll hold on to a few clouds as the northerly breeze relaxes to about 5 mph. As early morning lows fall to the mid to upper 30s, areas of frost will be possible, so make sure that you continue to protect your plants by either bringing them in or making sure that they are covered.

After a chilly start to the day, Tuesday’s temperatures will be a lot like todays and max out in the mid to upper 50s.

As clouds continue to clear out on Tuesday night, lows will again fall to the 30s. These cold temperatures plus a light northerly will result in a frost start to Wednesday. Despite the cold start, Wednesday will be the start of a warming trend as sunshine warms us back into the lower 60s.

Thursday, we’ll keep and eye on a system to the south that will kick up a few clouds before high pressure takes charge again by the end of the week.

Highs finally return near the 70 degree mark again by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz