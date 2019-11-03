Sunny but chilly end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. High 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 37

Monday: Breezy and warmer. High 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 56

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 44





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today, was the clouds start to clear out, but don’t be too fooled by the sunshine. Temperature today was slowly climb out of the 30s early this morning back up to around 50°, which is about 10 below normal.

Overnight, clouds build back in and that will help to keep temperatures more seasonal. Lows by first thing Monday morning will be back down to the mid to upper 30s, so make sure that you have a jacket before heading off to work.

Ahead of a cold front on Monday, watch for not only more clouds but some breezy and warmer conditions. The wind will be picking up out of the Southwest between 10 and 15 mph with gusts of times over 20 mph. High temperatures will be much more seasonal and reach the mid 50s.

The front will move through Monday night into Tuesday bring along not only more clouds with a slight chance for some showers. Tuesday, we will start to dry up a stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 30s then climb to the low 50s.

On Wednesday, will see a little bit more sunshine thanks to high pressure, and temperature is back in the mid 50s.

Another cold front moves through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This will bring in clouds ever and another blast of cold air. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, temperatures will only reach a high in the 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz