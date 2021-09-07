Sunny, breezy today then rain showers late tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 85

Tonight: Late showers, chance of thunder. Low 65

Wednesday: Morning showers, chance of thunder, sunny afternoon. High 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (56)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION



Today high pressure giving us clear skies and sunshine will move east. Central Ohio will be in a squeeze play between the departing high and low pressure near the western Great Lakes. In the increasing gradient between high and low pressure it will be breezy. Winds will increase to 5-15 miles per hour with gusts around 35 miles per hour. The warm southwest wind will help give us a high temperature in the mid-80s.



The models are showing a large trough of low pressure digging into Central Ohio tonight along with a fast-moving cold front. That will bring some light showers and a slight chance of thunder late tonight through tomorrow morning with the frontal passage.



Behind the front skies will clear during the day tomorrow. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s with afternoon sunshine.

High pressure centered in the Mississippi Valley will expand into the Ohio Valley next. Expect more sunshine but it will be cooler but still comfortable with high temperatures in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will move right across Central Ohio Friday. With a southwesterly flow behind it we will warm back into the low 80s with fair to sunny skies this weekend.



Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob