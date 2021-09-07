Sunny, breezy today then rain showers late tonight

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.  High 85
Tonight: Late showers, chance of thunder.  Low 65
Wednesday: Morning showers, chance of thunder, sunny afternoon.  High 78
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (56)
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Today high pressure giving us clear skies and sunshine will move east.  Central Ohio will be in a squeeze play between the departing high and low pressure near the western Great Lakes. In the increasing gradient between high and low pressure it will be breezy.  Winds will increase to 5-15 miles per hour with gusts around 35 miles per hour. The warm southwest wind will help give us a high temperature in the mid-80s.

The models are showing a large trough of low pressure digging into Central Ohio tonight along with a fast-moving cold front. That will bring some light showers and a slight chance of thunder late tonight through tomorrow morning with the frontal passage. 

Behind the front skies will clear during the day tomorrow. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s with afternoon sunshine.

High pressure centered in the Mississippi Valley will expand into the Ohio Valley next. Expect more sunshine but it will be cooler but still comfortable with high temperatures in the 70s Thursday and Friday. 

High pressure will move right across Central Ohio Friday.  With a southwesterly flow behind it we will warm back into the low 80s with fair to sunny skies this weekend.

Have A Great Tuesday!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Local 2020 Olympians back from Tokyo and back to training

Matt Barnes is heading back to the Olympics for Beijing 2022 Winter games

Linden shooting leaves man in critical condition

One dead after southeast Columbus shooting

One hospitalized after shooting near east Columbus store

Synagogues take COVID-19 precautions for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur

More Local News