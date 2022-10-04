QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Clear skies, cool, low 42

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening & happy Tuesday!

It’s been another beautiful fall day with highs in the upper 60s alongside plenty of sunshine. With high pressure in charge tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with a light northerly breeze. This will help to quickly drop temperatures to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

After a cool start to the day, sunshine will help to boost temperatures to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

A cold front will start to move into the area on Thursday. This will lead to increasing clouds and a southerly breeze. Thanks to the shift in wind and warmer start to the day, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the mid 70s.

Once the cold front moves through late Thursday, it will lead to a much cooler end to the week and start of the weekend. Friday and Saturday, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is well below the near 70 degree average for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday morning will both start with lows in the mid 30s, which could lead to the first widespread chance for frost this season.

Have a great evening,

Liz