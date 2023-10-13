QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 76

Tonight: Widespread showers, low 58

Saturday: On/off rain, high 66

Sunday: Showers, windy, high 57

Monday: Scattered showers, high 54

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Sunny skies and warm weather stick around to end off the work week! Temperatures today will find their way back to the mid 70s. But, as the sun goes down tonight, change will already find its way back to Central Ohio.

Off to our west, a low pressure center is slowly making its way closer to our area. Along with it, a lot of rain and a cold front. Clouds start to fill into our skies an hour or so past sundown. A little closer to midnight, stray showers will start to blow in as well. So, for any Football Friday Nite plans, skies will remain clear and temperatures will be cooling through the 60s.

Most of the rain from this low pressure and front will arrive overnight into early Saturday. Heavy showers and even a possible thunderstorm will start to move out as we go through the late morning hours. On and off chances will stay steady throughout Saturday with another burst of activity in the evening. Temperatures will already start to cool off, only making it to the mid 60s.

For runners in the Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday morning, a very stray shower is possible, but the bigger concern will be with the winds. Steady flow out of the north could bring wind speeds into the teens. The rest of the morning will be fairly cool and cloudy. Sunday doesn’t get much warmer, only making it to the 50s.

Wet and cool weather sticks around for the first half of next week. Temperatures finally make a rebound back to the 60s by next Wednesday with skies finally dry out, but stay fairly cloudy. More sunshine returns with temperatures closer to normal by the end of next week.

-Joe