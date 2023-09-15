QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny skies, high 75

Tonight: Cool & clear, low 49

Saturday: Clouds building, high 79

Sunday: Few showers, high 74

Monday: Sunshine returns, high 73

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

What a great way to end the week! Solid sunshine has settled in for Friday and temperatures will be slightly warmer. Through the start of the weekend, we’re going to keep the sunny and warm trend going!

High pressure will keep us sunny throughout the rest of Friday. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s, but will cool quickly overnight. So for any Football Friday Nite plans, you might want to get ready for a chill. Overnight lows for Central Ohio will return to the 40s in time for Saturday morning.

The start of the weekend looks great. Sunshine starts off the day with temperatures quickly climbing close to 80 degrees. When the Buckeyes kick off against Western Kentucky at 4 pm, we’ll still be fairly warm – not humid – with a mixture of sun and clouds. As the game goes on, clouds will build and temperatures will fall.

Clouds give way to some stray showers on Sunday. A cold front comes through that will bring in that chance for wet weather, but also some cooler weather as well. Temperatures drop to to mid 70s through Sunday and the lower 70s by Monday.

Sunshine and dry weather quickly fill back in for the start of next week. As the week goes on, mostly sunny skies will help us warm back up to the lower 80s by the second half of the week.

-Joe