QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 86

Saturday: Partly cloudy, iso. PM shower, high 87

Sunday: Muggy, iso. PM showers, high 85

Monday: Partly cloudy, iso. PM shower, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got another nice day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s across Central Ohio. Humidity will remain fairly comfortable throughout the day, and we will see plenty of sunshine, making for a beautiful start to the month of September.

We end the workweek on a fairly nice note as well, with a few more clouds out for Friday, and highs topping out in the upper 80s. Humidity will start to pick up a bit for Friday afternoon, starting to feel a bit more sticky as a southerly breeze kicks in.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain sticky throughout the day, making it feel a bit warmer. Because of that lower-level moisture, we will have the chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly during the afternoon on Saturday.

Sunday will be similar, with highs topping out in the middle 80s, with slightly increased chances for a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Still not a washout, just very isolated activity. This due to that gradual increase in moisture and a weak surface boundary.

That continues into Labor Day on Monday, with scattered clouds throughout the day, highs in the middle 80s, and the chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon.

-McKenna