QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonally cool. High 48

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, chilly. Low 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain . High 47

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy & warmer. High 57

Friday: Partly Sunny, mild. High 51

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today aid in a more seasonal boost in temperatures today ahead of an even bigger warmup by the end of the week.

Today, temperatures will climb to the upper 40s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. But, thanks to a westerly wind at 10-15 mph it will feel almost 10 degrees colder.

More clouds will build in tonight as temperatures fall down near 30 degrees.

Weak disturbance will move in Wednesday. This will bring in more clouds through the morning and rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will slowly reach the mid to upper 40s for a high, then fall down to the low 40s overnight. Because we’ll stay at least 10 degrees above freezing, it will be rain, not snow that we’re watching for.

After a warmer start to the day in the 40s, high temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s on Thursday thanks to a warmer south to southwest shift in wind. The breeze will pick up at times to 25-30 mph.

Cooler, drier weather moves in for Friday and Saturday ahead of another chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz