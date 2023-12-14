QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny skies, high 45

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 25

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 50

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 51

Sunday: Chance showers, high 49

Monday: Partly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday morning!

After starting off well below freezing, the rest of Thursday will see warmer than average weather. Plenty of sunshine will help us get there as a gradual warming trend begins to take hold.

High pressure has settled over Central Ohio, clearing out our skies and welcoming in the sunshine. Southwesterly flow will help funnel in more mild air, pushing our temperatures up to the mid 40s.

The rest of the week will continue to get warmer. Sunshine remains going into Friday. Temperatures by Friday afternoon will push into the lower 50s and upper 40s. We’re staying on the warmer side for Saturday with temperatures going slightly higher.

Clouds will begin to increase as Saturday goes on. By the end of the day, we will be mostly cloudy and rain will be quick to follow. A couple of isolated showers will swing in Saturday night with a scattered chance throughout the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will start to fall going into next week, but skies will start to dry out. We’re in the upper 40s on Monday with a fairly cloudy set up. We’re getting sunnier by the midweek with temperatures leveling out in the mid 40s.

-Joe