QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, seasonable, high 84

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 58

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 91

Sunday: Pop-up showers/storms, high 89

Monday: Clearing, sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After showers and storms moved through our southern counties yesterday, a cold front has pushed through our area, allowing drier and more seasonable air to filter in for our Thursday. Daytime highs today will top out in the middle 80s, which is exactly normal for this time of year, and we will see clear skies.

Sunshine sticks around into Friday, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s to end the workweek.

As we head into the weekend, we continue to warm up. The 90s make their return on Saturday, when we’ll top out in the low 90s here in the city with mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine doesn’t stick around forever, by Sunday, cloud cover does start to build in, and we’ll be dodging a few pop-up showers and storms across the area on Sunday. Not a washout by any means, but Saturday will undoubtedly be the nicer and drier day of the weekend.

Sunday is looking like our only rainy day of the next several. Drier air once again filters in for the first of the next workweek, with highs in the low 80s and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna