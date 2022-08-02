QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, less muggy, high 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 68

Wednesday: Hot & humid, high 91

Thursday: Rain & storms, mainly PM, high 88

Friday: Showers & storms, high 84

Saturday: Few pop-ups, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After thunderstorms rolled through the area, mainly in our southern counties on Monday evening, we’ve got clearing conditions on tap for this Tuesday. Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day, and so will humidity. By this afternoon, temperatures will be feeling fairly comfortable, topping out in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine.

As we head into Wednesday, our southerly flow kicks back in, funneling more lower-level moisture our way, increasing our humidity. Highs will top out near 90, but with high humidity and mainly sunny skies, it will feel closer to 100. Shower chances return overnight Wednesday, with a few pop-ups to kick off Thursday morning.

We will see rain and thunderstorms picking up, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. A very similar story as we head into Friday, with a few pop-ups early on in the day, but the majority holding off until later into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday, and middle 80s Friday on the heels of a cold front.

Central Ohio will be ahead of our next cold front this upcoming weekend, and with a high parked to the southeast of us, we will have plenty of moisture and warmth again.

This will spell chances for heat of the day pop-up storms on both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days in the upper 80s. The other thing that will be apparent in our area over the next week with high humidity most days, is that lows will start in the lower 70s most mornings.

-McKenna