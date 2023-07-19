QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, isolated pop-up, high 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Thursday: PM storms, high 86

Friday: Clearing skies, high 81

Saturday: Sunnier skies, high 82

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Skies are still getting better as we go through the middle of the week. We remain mostly dry through Wednesday with even less haze from wildfire smoke. However, storms and showers are expecting to make a quick return by tomorrow.

Aside from a very stray shower or two, most of Wednesday remains dry. Clouds will start to break for a lot of us by the start of Thursday. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s today and will be slightly warmer for Thursday.

A cold front moves through Central Ohio late in the day on Thursday. That will bring heightened chances for storms and showers. Some of them could turn strong at times, with all of Central Ohio at a 2/5 risk for potential severe weather on Thursday. Biggest risks will be high winds and small hail potentially developing with these storms.

Skies recover by the end of the week and the weekend. Friday is dry with a few clouds. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s from Friday into the start of the weekend. Even more sunshine fills in for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures warming by the start of next week.

-Joe