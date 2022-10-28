QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 62

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 38

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Sunday: Showers later, high 63

Monday: Sct’d showers, high 65

Tuesday: Clearing, mild, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a nice, seasonable end to the workweek on tap, starting off with some high clouds that will gradually work to thin out this afternoon, giving way to sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s across Central Ohio. For Football Friday Nite plans, we’ll see the 11th week of dry weather, and temperature-wise, we’ll be in the upper 50s at kickoff, and cool to the upper 40s by the end of the night.

To start the weekend, dry conditions remain in place and we will see lots of sunshine for Saturday. Highs will be a bit warmer, too, topping out in the upper 60s. By Saturday night, cloud cover will gradually start to work in, out ahead of our next low pressure system.

For Sunday, we start the day off dry, but by the afternoon, rain showers will begin, starting first in our southwestern counties, and progressively spreading across the rest of the region. As far as timing, we’ll see very spotty, light showers earlier in the day, with heavier showers arriving Sunday night and overnight into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will drop to the lower 60s.

We’ll continue to see a few scattered showers Monday, gradually tapering off throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 60s.

By Tuesday, high pressure begins to build back in, and we’ll see gradually clearing skies, and highs topping out in the middle 60s.

-McKenna