QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and chilly, low 25

Today: Sunny & seasonal, high 45

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Partly sunny, seasonal, high 40

Friday: Partly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a chilly start to the week ahead of a very mild start to March.

It’s a clear, cool start to the day with temperatures dropping to the mid 20s. However, with the addition of a light, 5 mph breeze out of the northwest, it’s felt closer to 20 degrees.

Through the day, we’ll see sunshine and a light southerly shift in wind. This combination will help temperatures to climb to the mid 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds build in alongside a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will stay cool and only fall down to the 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be ahead of a cold front which will aid in bringing in warmer air and more clouds. Despite a partly sunny sky, highs will be about 10 degrees above normal and reach the mid 50s.

This front will move through dry Tuesday night into Wednesday. Along with keeping around clouds, this front will shift the wind and help to drop temperatures to the 50s Wednesday.

As the front moves through, we’ll keep an eye out for a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will build in not only more clouds, but give us the coolest day of the week with a high around 40.

Temperatures will start to climb Friday into the weekend ahead of the next chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz