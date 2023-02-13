QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds clearing, becoming sunny & mild, high 56

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 28

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late, overnight rain, high 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, high 69

Thursday: Breezy, rainy, high 64

Friday: Partly sunny, colder, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with sunshine and temperatures well above normal.

Today, a southwesterly breeze and clear sky will help temperatures to jump to the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and only fall to the upper 30s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday alongside a southerly breeze. Temperatures will again climb to the mid 50s. These clouds will be ahead of the next chance for showers which will move in Tuesday night.

Showers will clear before Wednesday’s morning drive. By Wednesday, a strong breeze will pick up out of the south and help to boost temperatures to the upper 60s. This puts us just shy of the current daily record, which is 70 set in 1954.

The warm and breezy weather will be followed by rain that moves in Wednesday night and will stick around through Thursday thanks to an approaching system and tailing cold front.

Colder, drier air will move in by the end of the week. Friday we will stay under a partly sunny sky with a high only reaching the mid 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz