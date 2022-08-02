QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, less muggy, high 87

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 68

Wednesday: Hot & humid, high 92

Thursday: Rain & storms, mainly PM, high 89

Friday: Showers & storms, high 84

Saturday: Few pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way ahead of the next round of rain and thunderstorms.

High pressure is building in, which is helping to clear the clouds. We still have a light northwesterly breeze in place along the sunshine, which is giving us a seasonally warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s, which is just a few degrees the mid 60s that are normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly shift in wind. This will help temperatures to quickly climb to the 90s, but feel closer to 100-105°.

Thursday and Friday, we’ll watch a cold front build in to the northwest. This will trigger the chance for showers and Thunderstorms.

While it won’t be a washout, the chance for a few thunderstorms will stick around for the weekend as the front stalls to the southeast.

Have a great day!

-Liz