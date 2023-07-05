QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, stray shower, high 91

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 70

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Lingering showers, high 82

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Sunday: Showers likely, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Temperatures are really ramping up as we go through the day! Before we have even reached Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are already pushing the mid 80s with humidity making it feel more like 90 degrees. As we go through the rest of the day, it will only get hotter.

Temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s today. There’s no more fog, but high dewpoints and humidity will push our “feels like” temperatures a couple degrees above what the thermometer will show you. Today will feel more like the mid 90s while temperatures will read at the lower 90s.

Sunny skies stay steady through the rest of the day. With as hot and humid as it is, it’s still possible to see a stray shower or two develop today. Thunderstorms aren’t likely, but are still possible. Bigger chances for wet weather move in on Thursday as a cold front moves in.

Storms and showers start in the afternoon on Thursday and last through the evening. Rain chances taper through the end of the week. Temperatures don’t cool off too quickly. We’re still in the upper 80s on Thursday, but fall to the lower 80s by the weekend.

The weekend starts of partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, very similar to today. However, rain chances spike once again on Sunday with scattered showers likely in the forecast. Scattered chances for wet weather and temperatures in the lower 80s carry us into next week.

-Joe