Sunny and cooler start to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 48

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 42

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. 24/44

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. 31/57

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 44/62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

It’s a sunny, but chilly start to the workweek that will be followed up by a warming trend by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thanks to high pressure taking charge today, we’re starting off the week with plenty of sunshine. Winds will still be a little breezy, but not nearly as strong as yesterday. Winds will be out of the west southwest between about 10-15 mph with gusts around 20-25 mph through the afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay on the cool side and only reach a high around 50 degrees.

A cold front will move through tonight. This front will be dry, but allow for a few more clouds to build in. It will also shift the wind to a cooler northwest direction.

Tuesday will start off chilly, but seasonal in the mid 30s. It will be a much cooler day though with temperatures only reaching the lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure moves back in for the second half of the week. This means more sunshine and a warming trend. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in heat, it’ll be a cold start to the day on Wednesday with lows in the 20s. Even with a mostly sunny sky and light southerly shift in wind, highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 40s.

Temperatures will shift from below normal to above normal on Thursday and Friday. Even as more clouds start to build in, highs on both days will be either side on the 60 degree mark. Our streak of dry, warm weather looks like it will come to an end on Sunday. A cold front is on track to move in late Sunday, which will bring in rain showers followed by a cooler start to the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz