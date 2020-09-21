Sunny and cool start to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, pleasant. High 73

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 46

Tuesday: Brilliant sunshine, autumnal. High 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 50/78

Thursday: Few clouds, warm. 55/79

Friday: Clearing and mild. 56/80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

With high pressure in charge across the area, we’ll see plenty of clear sky. This means more cool nights and a gradual warming trend as we start the week.

After a chilly start to the morning, sunshine is helping to warm us up nicely. Highs today will top off in the low to mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Without the clouds at night to act like a blanket and keep in some of the day’s heating, temperatures will quickly fall back down to the 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow will look very similar to today. After a clear and cold start to the morning, sunshine will help to bring highs back up into the mid 70s.

Our warming trend will continue for the second half of the week. Highs on Wednesday through Friday will jump to the upper 70s to low 80s.

By Thursday, we’ll see more clouds build in as an area of low pressure starts to lift out of the Ozarks. During this time, remnants of Beta will also be pushing in from the south. While it looks like we will stay dry during all of this, it is something that we will still be keeping an eye on.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like it’ll be a dry and comfortable start. Early morning lows on Saturday will start in the upper 50s, then jump to the lower 80s by the afternoon.

By Saturday night and Sunday, a cold front will start pushing into the area. this will bring the chance for rain, and possibly some thunderstorms with it.

Enjoy the nice fall-like weather!

-Liz