QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, high 82

Tonight: Clear skies, low 60

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 86

Thursday: Stray pop-ups, high 85

Friday: Isolated storms, high 87

Saturday: Some clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Sunshine and warm weather continue to hold onto Central Ohio for Tuesday. Dewpoints manage to stay lower as well, so we will feel just as comfortable as the past couple of days have been. We even manage to keep this trend going for a little bit longer!

Temperatures for today will top out in the lower 80s. We are slightly warmer through the end of the week, mostly climbing to the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints at least through Wednesday will stay in the 50s, so humidity won’t be much of an issue. Skies remain clear with a few clouds here and there through the middle of the week.

The peak of August’s first super moon, the Sturgeon Moon, is at 2:31 PM August 1. So, we will still be able to see a fairly bright full moon Tuesday night. If you miss this one, there’s another super moon, the Blue Moon, coming at the end of the month.

Stray chances for storms and showers move in by the end of the week. Moisture starts to slide in as a system stays to our south. A relatively dry cold front pushes in from the north to dry us out by the start of the weekend, but temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees.

We get another system to move in by the end of the weekend with a couple of more fronts. That will bring in more chances for wet weather by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

