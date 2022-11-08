QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 39

Wednesday: Sunny sky, high 67

Thursday: Mild sunshine, high 70

Friday: Few showers, high 63

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Election Day!

We remain under the influence of high pressure for this Election Day Tuesday, giving us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. We will feel a bit of a breeze throughout the day, with wind speeds anywhere from 10-15 MPH. Highs across the board will be in the upper 50s, so a bit cooler than the last few days, but still a few degrees above normal.

For Wednesday, winds shift out of the south, which warms our temperatures up slightly. We’ll top out in the upper 60s with mainly sunny skies.

We continue to warm up going into Thursday, with highs topping out right near 70. Sunshine sticks around throughout the day Thursday, then cloud cover starts building in overnight.

For Friday, we will see a few showers, as remnants from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole make their way up along the eastern seaboard and send rain and cloud cover our way. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

A cold front will push that shower activity off to the east going into Saturday, and behind that cold front, we will see dry conditions, but COLD conditions for the weekend. Looking at temperatures topping out in the lower 40s for Saturday and upper 30s for Sunday.

-McKenna