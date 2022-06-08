QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain & storms later, high 81

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 58

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 75

Friday: PM rain, high 75

Saturday: AM showers, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

Sunshine will stick around through the morning and early afternoon ahead for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Today, we’re watching two systems moving toward Central Ohio. A warm front is continuing to lift from the lifting from the south which is bringing in more warm air moisture and is already triggering thunderstorms stretching from Tennessee into Oklahoma. Another system is quickly moving in from the west. This disturbance is linked to thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts.

It's dry now, but strong to severe storms will move in this evening. I'll time them out coming up on @nbc4i. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/JzV8uTV49i — Liz McGiffin ☈ (@MetMcGiffin) June 8, 2022

Ahead of these systems converging, we will see clouds start to increase this afternoon as highs reach 80 degrees. The risk for thunderstorms will increase after 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. The main threat with storms becoming severe will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also have the chance for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. So, it will be an evening that it is important to stay weather aware and have a reliable source like NBC4 to get updates about our changing weather.

After midnight, showers and thunderstorms will start to clear out. We’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and light west to northwesterly breeze as lows fall to the upper 50s.

High pressure will move in on Thursday, and aid in clearing out clouds. It will be a mild day with a light northwesterly breeze and highs only topping off in the mid 70s.

But, don’t put the rain gear away too far. Another chance for showers will move in Friday afternoon, and continue into early Saturday. The weekend will be far from a washout thought. Another round of high pressure moves in which will add in sunshine and boost temperatures from the mid 70s on Saturday to close to 80 degrees on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz