Sunniest period in a long time, with a dry cold front on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, low 28

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 54

Thursday: Clearing skies, cooler, 44

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 44

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a beautiful looking day today with highs running a few degrees below normal in the lower 40s. Tonight winds will stay lighter around 5mph, with temps falling back to near normal in the upper 20s.

Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies, and a mild day with highs in middle 50s. Late day clouds will increase with a drier cold front that will push through. Temps will remain near freezing overnight, and the clouds will be around on Thursday morning, with skies clearing during the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be back near normal in the middle 40s. Winds will pick up a bit from the northwest to north on Thursday, and this will help the clearing, but also bring back in cooler air for the rest of the week.

Friday we go back to a mostly sunny pattern again with temps near normal in the lower to middle 40s. We will climb a degree or two into Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Because of the clear skies, temps will start near normal in the mornings, but warm nicely into the afternoons.

Sunday will start at normal, but climb to near 50 in the afternoon. Monday will be mostly sunny again with highs in the middle 50s. We will see more clouds as high pressure shifts east by next Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain could make a return to our area by the middle to late part of next week.

-Dave