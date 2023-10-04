High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring another day of sunshine and unseasonably warm weather. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s for the third day in a row, 15 degrees above normal.

Some high clouds will arrive through the day and thicken a little overnight, keeping morning lows in the low 60s. Thursday will become increasingly cloudy, with showers later in the day. Readings will reach 80 degrees one more time this week.

A frontal system in the Midwest will push east to the Appalachians Thursday night, bringing some showers into Friday morning. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

Much cooler air will in the wake of the front this weekend into next week. Sprinkles and chilly winds will prevail on Saturday for the OSU/Maryland game. Temperatures will only reach the 50s in the afternoon, after starting off in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be brighter, but still quite chilly, with afternoon readings in the 50s. A gradual warmup to more seasonal levels is expected next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Few clouds, very warm. High 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 82

Friday: Showers early, cooler. High 71 (63)

Saturday: Clouds, shower, breezy, cool. High 56 (48)

Sunday: More sunshine. crisp. High 55 (43)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 59 (42)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (42)