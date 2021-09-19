Summer weekend, fall weather coming this week

Enjoy the last vestiges of the summer heat. Saturday marked out 21st day of 90-degree heat in Columbus, which is exactly the average.

A summer-like pattern under a broad dome of high pressure stretching from the Southwest to the Mid-Atlantic states will provide a good deal of sunshine to close out the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s in a light southeasterly flow.

Moisture will flow northward Monday as a warm front lifts north, resulting in spotty afternoon showers and a rumble of thunder. The bigger change comes beginning on Tuesday, as a strong cold front triggers occasional rain and thunder.

The front will cross Ohio early Wednesday, lowering temperatures into the 60s. Thursday will see a mix of clouds and sun and a lingering shower in the coolest air mass of the season so far, marking the first full day of autumn.

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 86
  • Tonight: High clouds, mild. Low 69
  • Monday: Clouds increase, humid, showers, storm p.m. High 83
  • Tuesday: Showers, storm. High 75 (68)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, few showers. High 65 (60)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, sprinkle, cool. High 63 (50)
  • Friday: Sunny, nice. High 71 (47)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (52)

