Summer warmth, humidity will bring periodic showers and storms

Spotty evening showers in the Columbus area diminished around sunset along the leading edge of more humid air that will settle in for the week.

High pressure off the southeast Atlantic Coast will continue to draw moist southerly winds into the eastern half of the country. High temperatures will climb to the mid-80s, with an increase in humidity triggering isolated showers and storms.

A plume of tropical of moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level low pressure will gradually push north and east, introducing more frequent showers and storms through the week.

A cold front will approach from the north at the end of the week, with more numerous showers and storms, then less humidity and drier weather over the weekend.

