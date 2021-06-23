Summer set to return to Columbus area, with heat, humidity, & storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day pop-up, high 87

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 83

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, on/off showers and storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day again today, but high pressure is starting to exit, and we are seeing a few more clouds moving in, and a change back to summer is set. Tonight will be pleasant again with temps falling to the upper 60s by midnight, and into the upper 50s in the city to mid 50s outside of town by Thursday morning.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies in the morning, with more clouds returning later in the day as the southerly flow kicks up and temps surge into the mid to upper 80s. The atmosphere will start to get more moist heading into Friday, temps will top in the upper 80s on Friday still with a stray pop-up storm late.

A few showers will be possible overnight into Saturday with lows near 70. Temps will remain near normal over the weekend in the low to mid 80s. I expect scattered storms around the area on Saturday, but not everyone will get rain. The upper level pattern through the weekend into next week is going to be interesting.

We will be stuck with a big blocking high to our east, and we will have a big ridge to our west, and we will have a stagnant pattern at home. This will keep a moisture southwesterly flow into our area, and ample amounts of moisture around through the middle of next week. This will keep a very moist atmosphere and temps in the lower 70s early, and lower to middle 80s in the afternoon.

I expect on and off showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Some could produce some heavy rainfall at times as they are going to be slow movers. The front will slowly crawl toward our area by the middle of the week with more rain and storms ahead of it on Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Dave