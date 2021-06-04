Summer returns to Columbus area, with heat, humidity, and pop-up storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Monday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 87

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, pm rain & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It turned out to be a nice day today with clouds early, and clearing skies towards evening. Temps have surged above normal into the lower 80s this afternoon. We will see our numbers fall through the 70s this evening with clearing skies by midnight.

High pressure will build in for the weekend, and this will mean tons of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and around 90 by Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The ridge will weaken by early next week, and we will see more of a south to southwesterly flow, and this will mean rain chances returning.

Highs on Monday will remain in the upper 80s with some afternoon storms. We will see better chances of rain and storms on Tuesday with highs still in the middle 80s. Expect storms to remain in the afternoon on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances go up a bit on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. We will see on and off rain and storms on Friday with highs just above normal in the lower 80s.

-Dave