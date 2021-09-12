Summer returns, few storms later in the week

Winds shifted to the southwest this weekend, gusty at times, as high pressure settles over the central Appalachians and pumps warmer air northward.

A summer-like pattern will return, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a milky haze linked to smoke from the Western wildfires that will tinge sunrises and sunsets for a few days with a reddish hue.

A few mid-level clouds will develop as a disturbance passes north of Ohio near a stalling cold front, but the weather will remain dry through Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and morning lows will only drop into the upper 60s, after a taste of fall the past several days. There will be a gradual uptick in humidity with the southerly flow.

The earliest threat of moisture will not arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday with a cold front that will trigger scattered showers and storms, with highs falling back into the upper 70s and low 80s briefly. The front will return north later in the week, keeping the weather on the warm side.

Some tropical moisture will eventually get caught up in the southwesterly flow, bringing a chance for showers toward the end of next weekend.

Forecast