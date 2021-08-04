Summer-like heat returning to Columbus area for first full weekend of August

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, isolated late day pop-up, high 88

Sunday: Few clouds, hot, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another warm and bright day today, but the difference has been more showers and a few storms have popped up in our south/southeast today. Those will fade out as we head to the evening and overnight hours tonight as skies will clear and temps will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will see ample amounts of sunshine again with highs back into the middle to upper 80s. I think it will be a degree or two warmer than on Wednesday. Also, the moisture that pops up late day will be a bit more to the south and southeast on Thursday.

Friday I expect even more sunshine and temps a degree or two warmer in the upper 80s. We will stay in the upper 80s on Saturday with an isolated late day pop-up possible. Skies will remain rather sunny for Sunday and it will be hot with temps flirting with 90.

Monday more heat and humidity will be possible in our area with highs into the lower 90s with isolated late day pop-up storms. An area of high pressure anchored to our southeast and a weak slow front to our northwest will pump in warmth and moisture for Tuesday and Wednesday.

This means during the heating of the day, we will have showers and storms popping up on Tuesday and better chances for Wednesday of next week with highs in the lower 90s.

-Dave