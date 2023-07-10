QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, iso. pm pop-ups, high 88

Thursday: On/off rain showers, high 85

Friday: Sct’d t-storms later, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a comfortable day today, with plenty of sunshine, and temps close to normal. Tonight we will see skies starting to clear out, with temps falling a few degrees below normal into the lower 60s to near 60. It is possible that we could have some shallow fog, mainly near creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes overnight tonight. Tuesday sets up to be an even nicer, and slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 80s.

We will have some more clouds in our northern counties with a front up near Lake Erie. I think some scattered clouds will pop-up during the day on Tuesday. Wednesday expect winds to pick up out of the southeast, and humidity will ramp up on Wednesday. Temps will remain high in the upper 80s with heat index values into the lower 90s. Can’t rule out an isolated pop-up storm late on Wednesday.

Wednesday night expect scattered showers and storms with temps in the upper 60s. We will be watching a weak frontal boundary pushing south and this will bring some slow moving rain showers into Thursday with highs back near normal in the middle 80s and rain around. Friday we will warm up into the upper 80s with rain showers and storms returning later in the day with some heavy rain and storms possible.

We will have more rain and storms possible later on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s, and pop-ups will continue into the day on Sunday with highs around normal in the mid to upper 80s. Better chances of showers will return Sunday night into Monday with our next weak cold front and highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave