Summer is back for Columbus area, with heat, rain & storms to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm, low 67

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated pm pop-ups, high 86

Saturday: Chance of showers, storms, high 85

Sunday: Mixed clouds, scattered storms, high 86

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a beautiful and summer-like day with temps back into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. We will see a warm and breezy evening and a warm and breezy night ahead with lows in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will see isolated showers and some t-storms by later in the day possible. We will watch as a complex of storms to our far west will approach western portions of the state late in the day. Our airmass should be a lot less ideal for strong to severe storms, so they should weaken as they make it into the state. If these hold together, we could see some heavy rains/gusty winds late in the day to the west/southwest.

Friday temps will top in the middle to upper 80s again with more humidity, and breezy to windy conditions. The weekend, it appears the high off to the east of us will have a bit more influence on our area, so that would reduce rain chances a bit for Saturday and Sunday, and keep temps up a bit, in the middle to upper 80s. It appears this will start to retreat east by late Monday.

This means Monday will have a slightly lower chance of storms, but still scattered rain & storms, with highs in the upper 80s. As the high loses its control over our area, expect rain and storm chances to go up Tuesday a bit, but more on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs on Tuesday will remain in the upper 80s, with lows remaining in the lower 70s. We will see more rain and storms by mid to late next week with highs falling back to normal or just below in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave