QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 87

Tonight: Few clouds, low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, iso. PM pop-up, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, humid, high 85

Friday: Muggy, few pop-ups, high 87

Saturday: PM pop-ups, muggy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got a nice, albeit hot Tuesday ahead of us as the summer-like heat really makes a return. Expect highs in the upper 80s in Central Ohio under mostly sunny skies. Good news is, humidity remains comfortable today. Wind speeds will also be fairly light.

As we head into Wednesday, expect more clouds out, with just partly sunny skies. Highs stick in the upper 80s. An isolated afternoon pop-up is possible, but most of that activity sticks to our north. Rain chances then ramp up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Expect the bulk of our shower activity to arrive early Thursday, with scattered activity lingering into the afternoon. Highs drop back to the middle 80s, with increased humidity. Expect muggy conditions to linger into the weekend.

For Friday, a few afternoon pop-ups will be possible across the region, and highs warm back into the upper 80s. Still feeling muggy, so expect “feels-like” temperatures closer to the lower 90s.

Going into the weekend, we’re looking at a few pop-ups Saturday afternoon, with just an isolated shower chance into Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s both days, with slightly decreased humidity.

-McKenna