Summer heat is here with summer-like storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, more storms late afternoon, high 89

Wednesday Night: Rain & storms, some strong early, low 67

Thursday: Sct’d storms, high 84

Friday: Chance of storms, high 86

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very warm and muggy day today with temps in the upper 80s or about 10 degrees above normal. Tonight will be a warmer and muggier night with lows in the middle to upper 60s. I expect that we will see a mix of clouds to start the morning on Wednesday.

We will watch as clouds will increase through the morning hours on Wednesday and temps surge into the upper 80s again. I expect that by late afternoon we will see a line of showers and storms, some of which will be strong to severe will dive south into our backyards.

The main threats with these storms will be strong damaging winds, and hail, however with additional showers and storms forming along this line late in the day and into Wednesday night, heavy rainfall could become an issue as well. Temps will remain warm again overnight, and will keep us above normal on Thursday with lots of humidity.

Expect showers and storms possible again on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. We will see more storms on Friday with a front pushing south and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The weekend is looking a lot nicer as drier air will move back in, and temps will fall into the lower 80s on Saturday, and in the upper 70s on Sunday with sunny skies. We will mostly sunny skies continuing into early next week.

We will see highs in the lower 80s on Monday, and into the middle 80s on Tuesday. The thing we will have to watch for is the remnant moisture of a tropical system (Cristobal) in the southern Gulf. The official forecast track takes it into the northern Gulf coast by early next week, and the moisture could get pulled north.

-Dave