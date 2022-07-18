QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog later, low 66

Tuesday: Fog lifts, clearing, quite warm, high 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, pm storms, high 91

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

After a very wet weekend across our area, we will see a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder or two ahead of sunset tonight, with skies starting to clear out a bit more after sunset. Winds will become very light to calm overnight. Temps will fall back into the lower to middle 60s with near 100% humidity. Expect patchy dense fog to form overnight tonight.

This fog will be around in the morning for a bit on Tuesday before temps start to rise, and the fog should lift by mid-morning with temps pushing into the lower 80s by lunch and into the upper 80s with clearing skies later on Tuesday. It will be warm and muggy overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be an interesting day as clouds will increase during the day and there is a chance of showers and storms later in the day. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. With the heavy rain threat into the evening and early nighttime hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 90s.

Behind this system we will see clearing skies, and temps about 5 degrees cooler on Thursday in the middle 80s. We will see more sunshine to close out the work week on Friday with highs again in the upper 80s. Expect a warm start to the weekend as well with highs close to 90 on Saturday with a good deal of sunshine and humidity.

By late day Saturday we could have a few isolated pop-up storms. These storm chances will increase on Sunday ahead of our next system that will push through Sunday night. Temps will be in the middle 80s with very high humidity on Sunday and the better chance of storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Behind this boundary we will see clearing skies for early next work week with highs back in the upper 80s.

-Dave