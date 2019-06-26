Summer heat, humidity, and pop-ups ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few late day pop-ups, high 90

Friday: Partly cloudy, some late day pop-ups, high 90

Saturday: Mixed clouds, chance late day storms, high 88

Sunday: Partly sunny, sct’d storms with weak front, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good Wednesday Evening,

Again, it has been the warmest day of the month of June, for the 2nd straight day as temps have climbed a few degrees above normal into the upper 80s to near 90 in spots. Tonight we will watch as skies will be partly cloudy and temps will fall into the upper to middle 60s.

As we head into Thursday a Summer-like pattern will set up with partly cloudy skies early, and a chance of a few pop-up late day storms will be possible, with highs near 90. Heat, humidity, and the late day storms will be in the forecast again for Friday with highs near 90.

Saturday we will watch for a mix of clouds through the day, with some scattered late day storms possible, with the best chance in the northern third of the state. We will have highs again in the upper 80s on Saturday.

Sunday a front to our north will sag south and this will give us an increased chance of showers and storms for Sunday with highs closer to normal in the middle 80s. This rain chance will end Sunday night and bring drier weather for Monday.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies, and temps near normal in the middle 80s with lower humidity. This will be short lived as we will see heat and humidity returning Tuesday with a late day pop-up, and a high in the upper 80s.

For Wednesday for Red White and Boom, we will have a front to our northwest and this will be moving towards our area. At this time, it appears to be enough to keep a few storms in the forecast, but a mild day with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave