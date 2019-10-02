Summer heat coming to an end

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 69

Thursday: Warm and muggy early, isolated pm storms, high 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, much cooler, high 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another record setting day with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Cloud cover has increased from the north as a frontal boundary is in the northern part of the state.

The increase of clouds should keep lows in the upper to middle 60s overnight, way above normal for this time of the year. On Thursday we will heat up quickly ahead of the cold front with temps climbing into the upper 80s during the early afternoon before cooling slightly later in the day.

I think we will still have isolated pop-up storms along and east/northeast of I-71 & I-70 during the afternoon to early evening. Behind the front, more seasonal air, and clearing skies will roar back in for Thursday night with lows in the middle 50s.

Friday will be amazing as skies will clear, and it will feel like fall with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be another great day with tons of sunshine, and after a cooler than normal start in the mid to upper 40s, we will have temps top in the lower 70s.

Sunday rain showers and our next cold front move in, with temps still pushing into the middle 70s ahead of the front. We will have a better chance of rain late day on Sunday and into Sunday night.

Rain chances will end early on Monday with temps in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Clearing skies and cooler air will drop lows into the seasonal range for Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday should push highs to near normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

-Dave