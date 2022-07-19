QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, high 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 70

Wednesday: Pop-ups later, high 91

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance pop-ups, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day off with some foggy conditions across the region due to high humidity and very light wind speeds across the region. That will start to lift later this morning, but will be something drivers will be dealing with during the morning commute.

After that, temperatures will quickly warm up. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s here in the city, with just partly cloudy skies. We will continue to feel the humidity throughout the day, however, as it sticks in the uncomfortable category. That will push our “feels-like” temperatures a little bit higher.

As we head into Wednesday, the day starts off dry, but once again, muggy. We’ll top out right near 90 for daytime highs. That high humidity and those high temperatures will help create instability in the atmosphere, fueling thunderstorms later in the day. I do expect most of Wednesday to be dry, with those pop-ups arriving during the evening and nighttime hours. Currently our forecast area is under a “slight” risk for severe, with damaging straight-line winds being the primary threat.

We then end the workweek on a dry note, with highs in the mid 80s and sunshine Thursday, and upper 80s with sunshine Friday.

High heat and humidity will fuel a few pop-ups this weekend, with isolated chances on Saturday, and greater chances on Sunday afternoon.

-McKenna