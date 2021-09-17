Summer hangs on for this last weekend before fall

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy morning fog, mostly sunny, warm.  High 85
Tonight: Slight chance of showers, storms, partly cloudy.  Low 66
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of showers and storms. High 86
Sunday:  Sunshine, warm. High 85 (65)
Monday: Sunshine, afternoon showers, rumble possible.  High 84 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The computer models have shifted to a significant cool down compared to earlier versions. 

We are starting out with patchy fog again thanks to the clear sky, humidity and very light wind.  The cool change won’t be evident today. Once the fog burns off the sun will be bright. The unstable atmosphere and a weak front approaching from the west might be enough for isolated showers and some thunder later.  The temperature will climb back into the mid-80s.  Tonight’s low will be in the mid-60s.  It will still be humid.

Tomorrow the front crosses the area from the northwest.  Though it’s weakening a few showers or thundershowers will be possible.  High pressure builds into the Ohio Valley Sunday which should mean a dry forecast. The last summer weekend will have highs both days in the mid-80s.

The new feature will be low pressure lifting out of the Mississippi Valley northeast into the region Monday.  That means showers and a chance of storms for Monday through Wednesday.  It will be cooler than originally advertised for the time frame.  Mid-week highs will only be in the 70s.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!!
-Bob

