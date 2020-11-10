Summer ending overnight with rain & rumbles, then a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Great evening, rain & rumbles later, low 60

Wednesday: Showers early, clearing and cooling later, daytime high 62

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 55

Saturday: Clouds increase, seasonal, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been record warm for a 3rd straight day. Today, we didnt just tip above the previous record, we completely shattered it. In fact this was one of the top 5 warmest November days on record today. We will stay exceptionally warm tonight again tonight with numbers in the middle 60s through midnight.

The rain and rumbles will approach our area as we head toward midnight tonight and beyond, temps will only fall into the lower 60s to near 60 by daybreak. Showers should start to thin out after sunrise on Wednesday. We should start to see clearing skies during the afternoon from west to east Wednesday with temps falling into the 50s late in the day.

The high temp on Wednesday should be at midnight in the middle 60s, with the daytime high of 62 and falling into the 50s later. Thursday will start closer to normal in the upper 30s and climb to the upper 50s with sunshine.

Friday looks to be a cooler day in the mid 30s early, and mid 50s later in the afternoon. It will be chilly for the FFN games Friday night. Saturday clouds will slowly increase across our area with temps only in the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday night a few isolated showers are possible with warm front lifting through the area. Sunday will be a warmer day with highs back in the lower 60s with rain showers possible before a cold front swings through late and brings cooler air for next week.

Temps will fall behind the front to the mid 50s on Monday and into the lower 50s next Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave