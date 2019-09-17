Summer ending on a very warm note this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, mild, low 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 86

Friday: Few clouds, even warmer, high 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a quiet and mild day today with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight skies will clear out, and temps will run a bit above normal close to 60.

Wednesday will see more sunshine through the day and less clouds and highs in the middle 80s. Thursday will start off a slight bit warmer, and get a degree or two warmer into the middle 80s.

Friday look for plenty of sunshine, warm temps again, especially for the Football Friday Nite games, with highs in the upper 80s. Kickoff temps will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday should be the hottest day of the week (tied with Sunday) with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday clouds will increase late with storms expected by Sunday night as a cold front approaches our area.

Highs on Sunday will be near 90, and drop into the middle 60s Sunday night. Monday will have storms, especially early, with highs in the lower 80s.

Behind the front highs will be closer to 80 on Tuesday of next week, which will remain almost a half dozen above normal for this time of the year. It appears most of the rest of the month will remain above normal for temps, even as Autumn officially arrives early next work week.

-Dave