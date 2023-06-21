The first day of summer brought some welcome sunshine and warmer weather, after a gray and somewhat soggy start to the week. Temperatures will warm into the seasonable low 80s.

Upper-level low pressure spiraling over eastern Tennessee will drift northeast across the Appalachians, pulling moisture into Ohio from the southeast. Although the chance for rain is low in central Ohio until Thursday night, clouds will increase. Temperatures will edge into the low 80s today but fall back into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday will be the wettest day of the week, with periods of showers and storms, shifting east over the weekend, as the upper low moves across New York into New England by Sunday.

Sunshine will emerge, with a decrease in cloud cover and humidity, and only a slight risk for a passing shower early in the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-80s.

Rain will return with a frontal system beginning on Monday, lingering on Tuesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 81

Tonight: Some clouds early. Low 60

Thursday: Clouds increase, shower south. High 75

Friday: Cloudy, showers. High 74 (62)

Saturday: Clouds mixing with sun, stray showers. High 80 (62)

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer, late shower. High 85 (63)

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 83 (66)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 78 (64)