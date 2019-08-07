Stronger storms Thursday with cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, mixed clouds later, low 65

Thursday: Nice start, storms later with a front, high 85

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler, & drier, high 82

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool start, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Showers and storms with a weak frontal boundary continue to push south and southeast this evening. Overnight skies will become mixed with lows near normal in the middle 60s.

On Thursday we will have nice start to the day with mostly sunny skies and temps pushing into the lower 80s by midday. As we head into the afternoon there is still a “slight risk” for severe storms later in the day.

The main threats on Thursday will be hail and strong gusty winds. Sadly, it does not look like we are going to have a great area-wide rain event as many of us need rainfall. Once this front pushes south cooler air will filter in, highs still in the mid 80s.

Friday skies will be clearing with cooler and drier air filtering in, highs will only reach up into the lower 80s on Friday. Friday night expect a much cooler night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday should be beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday will be nicer and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday is the transition day back to warmer and muggier with highs in the upper 80s with a mix of clouds. We might have a stray pop-up late on Monday.

Tuesday we will have a better chance of storms around the area with a front dropping through and highs near normal in the middle 80s.

Wednesday we will be between systems and have a fair amount of clouds and another chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave