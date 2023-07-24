QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance showers, low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, high 91

Thursday: Breezy, hotter, high 93

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

Storms expected for Monday evening have the potential to turn strong or even severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southwestern corner of Central Ohio and also includes the metro area. The watch lasts until 10 PM Monday night.

Stray to scattered showers and storms will start to push into Central Ohio around 7-8 PM. More develop across the area, including around Columbus, around 10 PM. Storm and rain chances start to fall as we approach midnight, with skies drying out in time for Tuesday morning.

The biggest concern with these thunderstorms are potentially damaging winds and large hail. The same area under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch has a higher chance for seeing strong winds and the best chance of seeing hail fall from these storms.

Tuesday manages to stay a little bit drier, but the days head carry that stray chance of a shower or a storm. Temperatures will see the major change throughout the work week. High pressure down in the southeast will funnel in warm and moist air through the second half of the week. That will push temperatures into the mid to lower 90s by the weekend.

Showers and storms return for Saturday, helping to cool us back down in the 80s over the weekend. A little bit more sunshine and drier weather tries to push back in by Sunday.

-Joe