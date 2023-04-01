HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 6 P.M.

Low pressure tracking across the northern Great Lakes overnight spawned numerous tornadoes in the Midwest and Mid-South Friday.

A trailing cold front brought associated with the intense low initiated a line of showers and storms midday along the leading edge of chilly air. Winds gusted to 60 mph with the passage of the front.

Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the mid-40s by early evening, with isolated showers. Colder air will continue spill into Ohio overnight, and any leftover sprinkles could end as a few early morning snowflake.

Sunday will bring a return of of sunshine, after a chilly start near 30 degrees at dawn. Afternoon readings will rebound into the low 50s.

Skies will turn cloudy early Monday. A cold front attached to low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will trigger a few showers, with temperatures reaching the low 60s. The front will lift north as a warm front Tuesday, bringing a few more showers.

Widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, as a potent storm system moves across the Great Lakes. Readings will once again climb into the low 70s ahead of a cold front. Cooler and drier weather will follow later in the week and over Easter weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, windy. High 58, falling to 45

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brisk, colder, few flurries. Low 31

Sunday: Morning clouds, clearing p.m. High 52

Monday: Early showers, partly sunny, mild. High 66 (42)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered storms. High 72 (55)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms High 74 (64)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 55 (43)

Friday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 56 (35)