Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms moving in Tuesday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: AM Storms, pm pop-ups, high 73

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible, low 60

Wednesday: Early AM showers, some clearing, high 70

Thursday: AM showers with front, high 55

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool, high 50

Saturday: Brisk sunshine, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s a warm start to the morning ahead of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

Today we’re watching a warm front lift into the area not only bringing clouds and warmer temperatures, but early morning thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will fill in from the northwest bringing in not only the threat for thunder and lightning, but pockets of heavy rain and gusty wind. Temperatures will stay warm and go from the 50s this morning to highs in the 70s.

The chance for scattered storms will stick around through the day and pick up this evening.

Storms tonight ahead of a cold front will be strong and some will likely reach severe status. While a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out, the main threat with storms will be wind and hail. Since storms will pick up after midnight and as we head toward sunrise on Wednesday, make sure that you have a way to get alerts about warnings while you are sleeping.

After a cold front moves through on Wednesday morning, showers will start to clear and so will some of the clouds. Temperatures will be on the warm side again and reach a high around 70 degrees.

Another chance for showers moves in Wednesday night. Showers will not be severe, but will be paired with much cooler temperatures.

Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

High pressure moves in for the end of the week and the weekend. This will help to clear the clouds, but temperatures will still be chilly. We’ll reach a high on Friday in the upper 40s before we bounce back to the mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 degrees on Easter Sunday. Along with more seasonal temperatures, rain will make another appearance on Sunday as well.

Have a great day!

-Liz