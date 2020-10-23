Strong storms possibly this evening bringing a much colder weekend

SEVERE THUNDERSTRORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM TONIGHT:

This watch is along I-71 and includes the counties to the west of I-71. Main threats will be strong gusty winds, and hail with these storms through 9pm.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms early, showers later, breezy, turning cooler, low 45

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, cool, high 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night, high 55

Monday: Scattered rain showers, few rumbles, high 58

Tuesday: Morning showers, cloudy, chilly, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another warm day ahead of the strong cold front that is moving towards our area. This will bring more showers, more thunderstorms, some of which could produce gusty winds and some small hail this evening mainly before 9pm.

The threat for strong to severe storms will wane a few hours after sunset as the cold front will push to the east and the air will become a bit more stable. It is possible we will continue to have storms until about midnight mainly to the east.

After midnight we will see mainly cloudy skies, wind shifting to the northwest and slowly starting to weaken a bit. This will mean temps will fall back to near normal in the lower to middle 40s, but wind chills will drop into the 30s to start the morning off on Saturday.

Saturday will be a fairly crummy day with a wind that will be relaxing, and temps only in the lower 50s. We will see mainly cloudy skies again on Sunday with slightly warmer temps in the middle 50s. Rain will return Sunday night.

Monday another, weaker, cold front will approach our area and will bring up rain chances and even the chance for a few storms. The threat for storms will be low as temps will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 ahead of the front. I expect that showers will linger into Tuesday morning with chilly temps.

Tuesday skies will remain mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we should climb to the upper 50s with some sunshine, but another slow moving front is going to sag south into our area by late in the week.

Thursday expect some light rain showers with the front draped across our area. This will keep temps in the lower 50s Thursday and into the middle 50s with rather cloudy skies on Friday.

-Dave