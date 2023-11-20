QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain chances increasing, high 44

Tuesday: Rainy, very windy, high 53

Wednesday: Clearing skies, colder, high 45

Thursday: Cooler sunshine, high 49

Friday: Partly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Skies have been cloudy and cool to start off the week, but at least we’ve been dry. That all begins to change as we wind down Monday and go into Tuesday.

A larger low pressure center is spinning with a good bit of moisture around it. As we near midnight, more and more of that rain will find its way into Central Ohio. The bulk of this rain will be in our area for the morning hours of Tuesday. Heavy rain will cover Central Ohio during the morning commute and taper to an isolated/scattered chance through the rest of the day.

Winds will be a big obstacle for us on Tuesday. General speeds throughout the day will touch above 20 MPH. Wind gusts, especially before noon, could push above 35 MPH. Clear weather returns by the middle of the week as temperatures start to fall into the 40s.

Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s – right around average for this time of year. We’re sticking with the 40s going into the weekend with a few more clouds in our skies.

-Joe